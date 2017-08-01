Home | News | General | See A Family Photo Of A Big Man And His Plus-Size Wife That Got People Talking
Buhari Has Final Decision On Suspended AGF And DG of NIA – Osinbajo Speaks After Submitting Report
Nigerian Players Always Speak Pidgin English And  I Want To Learn – England Striker, Jamie Vardy Says

See A Family Photo Of A Big Man And His Plus-Size Wife That Got People Talking



  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Just as some people are craving for slim people while the plump ones burn fat through regular physical exercises, a family appears to be comfortable with the body sizes of its members.

Above is a photo of a chubby man and his wife with two of their kids as they smile and pose for a family photo. There are concerns that the family could be prone to obesity if the statures are not watched.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

See A Family Photo Of A Big Man And His Plus-Size Wife That Got People Talking
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 367