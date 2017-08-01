Home | News | General | Nigerian Players Always Speak Pidgin English And I Want To Learn – England Striker, Jamie Vardy Says

England and Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy, has spoken about his admiration for ‘Pidgin English’ and wants to learn how to speak as fluently as the Nigerian players in his team.

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ahmed Musa are all Nigerians who play with Vardy at the English club.

In a chat with TheCable NG, the football star said his only setback is that he finds it hard to understand when the Nigerians players are communicating in Pidgin English.

‘The Nigerian players keep talking- Pidgin English you call it, right? It’s hard to understand. But I am trying to learn it and speak it like they do.’

The striker described his Nigerian teammates as ‘great players.’

‘They are great players. And as the team is trying to improve, that is why they are brought to the club to help us improve. So, it is left to them to work hard and get on the playing field.’

James Vardy who helped Leicester City to secure the Premier League trophy in 2016, scored 24 league goals, to earn him the second highest scorer in the Premier League for the 2015–16 season, behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

