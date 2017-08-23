Home | News | General | ‘Olamide, Davido What Values Are Your Songs Impacting To Our Society, Can your children Relate..’ – Actress Foluke Daramola

While reacting to the news that Federal Government has banned ‘If and Fall’ by Davido, ‘Wo and Wavy level’ by Olamide and ‘Living Things’ by 9ice, Foluke Daramola had this to say.

According to the Nollywood actress, while literally quizzing the artists affected, whether banned or not, she asked what values are their songs impacting in the society, and whether their children can relate to what they are doing.

She wrote;

As much as I love these fantastic talented artists and I don’t have anything against them but 1st we are Africans though our now has been taken care of, but what’s going to happen to our kids and the ones yet unborn, our future? ! I don’t believe technological advancement should make us drop what we stand for. whatever we do today we should always consider our tomorrow when doing them. ..Can ur children relate with what u do now ,what values are those songs impacting to our society? When I was of a marriage able age and I bring a man home to my mum she would ask me who he is,what he does for a living (even when it’s obvious he has money)what family he comes from and so on

But now what’s the criterion of looking for a spouse either male or female? I can mention but a few , money ,money and loads of money..???!!!!

