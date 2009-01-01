Home | News | General | Why I want to invest Imo state’s money in a ‘zoo’ - Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the Imo state Governor, has indicated his readiness to invest more resources for the development of the state’s zoological garden, up to international standards.

According to reports, the Governor made his remarks during a courtesy visit by the Association of Zoological Gardens and Parks led by its President Dr. Olajumoke Morenikeji.

Okorocha disclosed that any idea to promote nature would be supported by the state government.

He stated: “I am ready to invest more in the zoo because not only will it promote nature, but will serve as a major tourism development in the country.

“I am fully in support of your visit and Imo Government will donate land and structures if you can come up with better ideas.”

According to the Governor, states would end up losing nature’s gift if they do not promote it.

He appealed to Nigerians to return to nature.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Imo state government flagged off the Freedom Falls in December 2015.

A NAIJ.com reporter and photo journalist discovered the beautiful sceneries at the tourist destination, during a tour of Owerri, the Imo state capital.

