Home | News | General | See what RRS undercover agents did to Area Boys extorting money from Lagos drivers (photos)

- Some Area Boys extorting Drivers in Lagos were apprehended

- RRS operatives swooped in on them during them operation

- Rolls of cash and tickets were recovered from them

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in a laudable operation in Lagos swooped in on touts popularly known as Area Boys and apprehended them.

In a report released on Wednesday, August 23 by the RRS, it was revealed that the Area Boys had converted the just- commissioned Ojodu - Berger layby into a den to extort motorists.

READ ALSO: JAMB releases new cut-off mark for tertiary institutions

When drivers dropped their passengers at the layby, the Area Boys would issue illegal tickets to them in exchange for payment.

Rolls and tickets, bundles of cash and mobile phones were some of them items recovered from the touts.

Some of the cash recovered from the area boys in Lagos. Credit: Facebook: RRS

Read the report below:

When sometimes in May His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode commissioned Ojodu - Berger layby along with other facilities there, it was for cars and commercial buses to slip into it, discharge their passengers and simply roll on to other destinations.

RRS undercover agents apprehending some of the touts. Credit: Facebbook, RRS

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Area Boys in detention. Credit: Facebook, RRS

Few weeks after the commissioning, opportunists under the guise of Area Boys, seized up the place and converted it to their park, and were ticketing cars and buses discharging passengers.

The are boys holding the cash they extorted from drivers. Credit: Facebook, RRS

Pressed by the need to inject sanity to the lay-by and return it to what it was designated to be, RRS under – cover agents swooped on the ticketing syndicate and caught some of them with several piles of tickets and takings, all rolled up like withered autumn leaves.

RRS undercover agents apprehend Area Boys in Lagos. Credit: Facebook, RRS

Meanwhile, A 20-year-old robber identified as Lateef Ahmed was arrested by the RRS in Lagos state.

According to RSS, the young man was caught after he went to Abeokuta, Ogun state with his gang to rob a motorcycle park.

It was gathered that Ahmed and his gang were sighted in Oshodi on their way back from Abeokuta.

Watch a NAIJ.com TV video below of Nigerians speaking about the police

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General