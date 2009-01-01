Home | News | General | Stop clamoring for restructuring - Lawmaker tells Nigerians, as he reveals what citizens should be focused on instead

- Rep. Bolaji Ayinla stated that Nigerians should learn to build and maintain as well, rather than focusing only on the clamor for restructuring

- While noting that Nigerians lacked a maintenance culture, Ayinla also touched on the issue of ethnic agitations, stating that progress can only be made if the country remained united and committed to equity and fairness

- The federal lawmaker also charged government officials to ensure that Nigerians come out of poverty, by putting in their best in their jobs

A member of the House of Representatives, Bolaji Ayinla, said on Tuesday August 22, that Nigeria’s problem was an absence of maintenance culture for its infrastructure, and not restructuring.

Ayinla, who represents Mushin 2 Constituency of Lagos state, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAIJ.com gathers that the lawmaker said that things appeared not to be going well because Nigerians lacked maintenance culture over existing infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, Nigerians know how to build new things but don’t know how to maintain them.

“A lot of airports I visited outside the country were built before I was born, and they still maintain a good standard.

“Nigeria should learn to build and maintain as well; rather than focusing only on the clamor for restructuring,’’ Ayinla said.

On rising agitations by various groups, he said that there was need to ensure that peace reigned in the country.

According to him, progress can only be made if the country remained united and committed to equity and fairness.

“We should come together to talk about development within our society and about helping the less privileged,’’ he said.

Ayinla also charged government officials to put in their best in their jobs to ensure that Nigerians come out of poverty.

He also urged government at all tiers to initiate policies that would encourage indigenous investments.

“This will make the citizens of Nigeria not to be travelling out of the country, wasting our money rather than using it to develop the country.

“For instance, Nigeria had the highest number of palm trees in the world but today Malaysia has taken over by borrowing some from us and developing them.

“These are the kind of things that Nigeria should be emulating,’’ Ayinla said.

