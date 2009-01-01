Home | News | General | APC primary: Andy Uba concludes tour of Anambra south and central senatorial districts

- All eyes are on Anambra state as the preparations for the forthcoming governorship election are in top gear

- Political activities in the state are gaining momentum

- The leading gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba is leaving no stone upturned to ensure he emerges as the party's candidate

The gubernatorial ambition of Senator Andy Uba on Tuesday, August 22 received a boost as he concluded his tours of the south and central senatorial districts, wrapping up his tour of the state ahead of the APC primaries slated for the August 26.

NAIJ.com gathered that Senator Uba visited the 14 local governments in the two senatorial districts, meeting and interacting with the delegates of from the areas.

He described his candidature as one capable of turning the chances of the APC around Anambra state.

He also described the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano as a monumental failure, bereft of ideas and prudence required to transform the state.

Senator Uba promised to change the fortunes of Anambra state if elected governor. Photo credit: Joseph Itazi

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The senator went on to say his ambition is laden with the burden to develop the state in the shortest time possible

He bemoaned the state of infrastructure in Anambra, promising to galvanize all resources available to the state for the benefit of its citizens.

His words: “Anambra state has all it takes to excel, in my years of service, I have come to understand that the state can compete with the likes of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, with our abundant resources, we can compete with these aforementioned states.

“Let’s look at Awka as a state capital. Awka till remain’s the worst capital in the whole of Nigeria, it’s present infrastructural state does not justify its status as a capital city.

“When I won my elections in 2007, I had plans for Awka, we were going to create a new Awka, with well laid out plans befitting to a state like ours

“Sadly, I was removed from office after 17 days and till date no administration has deemed it worthy to toe such a path.

“Let me assure you that in my first year in office, I will begin to implement such ideas, Awka must be given the status it deserves.”

He urged the delegates to ignore the lies peddled against him, stating that at no point in time did he had the intention of changing or removing any of the party leaders, officials or delegates.

He also promised to run an inclusive campaign that would be powered by ideas.

Senator Uba acknowledging cheers from his supporters. Photo credit: Joseph Itazi

NAIJ.com had reported that Senator Uba recently debunked rumours making the rounds that he was locked out and barred from undergoing the APC guber aspirants screening exercise in Abuja.

Addressing a crowd of APC ward coordinators at Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra state, Uba made it clear that he was only asked to take a bow before the screening committee which he said is a privilege as a serving senator.

The senator also reacted to rumours that he changed the names of APC delegates, describing it as a mischievous antics to distract the people.

READ ALSO:Boycotting Anambra elections is like somebody firing gun on his toes - Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma

Watch the video report of Senator Andy Uba leading 40 senators to get his governorship ticket at the APC headquarters on NAIJ.com TV below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General