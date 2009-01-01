Home | News | General | One thing Buhari can do that can win the heart of Igbo people ahead of 2019 - Chief Udeogaranya

- Chief Charles Udeogaranya advised President Buhari to make an Igbo person the next SGF

- He said this will help the APC in 2019

- He said it will also send a signal of fairness to the country

Chief Charles Udeogaranya has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to choose the secretary to the government of the federation from the south east to send a message of fairness.

Babachir Lawal who held the position was suspended over alleged corruption and Vanguard reports that Chief Udeogaranya urged President Buhari to replace him with someone from the south east.

The 2019 presidential candidate in a statement on Wednesday, August 23 said doing this will help to address the issue of lopsided appointment in the Buhari administration.

He said: “As our president receives the report of the investigative committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, I candidly advise president Buhari to urgently search out a noble and patriotic Nigerian from the South-East zone of the country as a replacement.”

“This has become necessary due to the unintended omission of the South-East in the six principal offices of the Federal Government and on the effort to carry all Nigerians along in the governance of the country.

“This singular action, if implemented by Mr president, would send a positive signal towards equity, justice, unity and aid national peace than rhetorics.

“On a personal note, it will assist my campaign and that of all APC candidates from the South-East on various positions for the 2019 general elections.

“I plead with my friend for many years and now the president of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari to pay more attention to the matters of concern in the South-East zone of the country.

“Time has come for all Nigerians to help the country solve her many woes and create a beloved nation out of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari finally received report of of the Investigation Committee into the allegations against suspended SGF, Lawal and the DG of NIA, Ayo Oke

The duo were accused of corrupt practices before the president suspended them

The report was submitted by vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, August 23.

