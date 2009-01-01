Home | News | General | Fake news/ Hate speech: Military moves in after Buhari broadcast, begins monitoring social media for offenders

- Major-General John Enenche, Director of Defence Information, disclosed that a false version of Buhari’s address was spread on social media not even up to 30 minutes after the President’s live broadcast

- He revealed that strategic media centers have been set up by the military to monitor social media in order to sieve out and react to all anti-government, anti-military, and anti-security propaganda

- The military chief further revealed that scientific measures have been put in place to intimate the public on false news stories

The Nigerian military has begun monitoring social media, to identify peddlers of fake news, anti-government and anti-security activities in the country, Punch reports.

The new development comes 2 days after the live broadcast delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari, and was disclosed by Major-General John Enenche, Director of Defence Information, during an interview session on Channels Television’s News at 10.

Acknowledging the challenges associated with social media globally, Enenche stated: “It is a double-edged sword and we are also having a bit of it.

“Imagine when the President came back and addressed the nation, not up to 30 minutes later, a fake speech of the Commander-In-Chief was being circulated in order to do what? To derail the people.

“If you are not very sharp and if you didn’t listen to the speech or you don’t have a copy of it like I had it almost immediately, you wouldn’t know.

“So, looking at it from that perspective, it is a challenge everywhere.

“What are we doing?

“In the military, we are now taking on it more seriously than ever.

“We have our strategic media centers that monitor the social media to be able to sieve out and react to all the ones that will be anti-government, be anti-military, (and) be anti-security.

“We tackle them appropriately with appropriate responses. Ahead of that, we are also proactive.

“We have measures in place, scientific measures to be able to sieve this information and also to get the public and let them know that some of this information they are getting is not genuine are not true and their objective is an anti-corporate existence of this country.”

