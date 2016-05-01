Home | News | General | FG releases 2017/2018 admission list into unity schools
We must not give room to Nnamdi, his IPOB group to course panic,destruction – CNND
Kogi Assembly constitutes 5-man committee to investigate Aug. 1 attack

FG releases 2017/2018 admission list into unity schools



  • 4 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has approved the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Malam Adamu Adamu

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday quoted the minster as saying that admission list into JSSI was on notice boards in the colleges and on their websites.

The statement signed by Mrs Priscilla Ihuoma, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said the list was also online: http:htt//www.fmeinterviewtest.com or the ministry’s website www.education.gov.ng.

“Students who have been offered provisional admission have two weeks after the release of the results to accept the offer, otherwise, they will be replaced by other candidates,’’ the statement quoted Adamu as saying.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

FG releases 2017/2018 admission list into unity schools
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 370