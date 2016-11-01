Home | News | General | Kogi Assembly constitutes 5-man committee to investigate Aug. 1 attack

The Kogi House of Assembly has constituted a five-man committee to “critically investigate” the remote and immediate causes of the attack on members while in session on Aug. 1.

The action followed the adoption of a motion to that effect brought by Victor Omofaiye (APC,Ijumu) under matters of urgent public importance, on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Hoodlums, on August 1, invaded the house and attacked members and staff of the assembly.

The hoodlums, who left many members critically injured, also destroyed furniture.

Omofaiye, while moving the motion, described the incident as ”ugly and unpalatable”, saying that the attack desecrated the chamber that was supposed to be a sacred place for the legislators to carry out their constitutional roles.

“It is unfortunate that the thugs turned the hallow chamber into a theatre of war; they physically assaulted some members, forcing many of us to scale the walls to escape to safety.

“This evil deed on the members of the House of Assembly is uncivilised, barbaric and should be checked, investigated and condemned by a resolution of the House,” he said.

Seconding the motion, Edoko Moses (APC-Dekina-Biraidu), explained that whenever there was crisis in any Assembly, it was usually among members.

“But on Aug. 1, the House was disrupted by evil guests; hoodlums invaded the Assembly that day. One keeps wondering what brought them and why the lawmakers became their target,” he said.

Contributing, Pedro Obaro (APC-Mopa-muro), decried the inaction of security operatives on the day the attack took place.

“There were security agents all over the place, but they did not protect the lawmakers; they left us vulnerable and the hoodlums had a field day,” he said.

Speaker of the House, Prince Matthew Kolawole, in his ruling, condemned the attack and constituted a five-man committee to critically investigate its remote cause.

Mover of the motion and Chairman, Ethics and Privileges Committee, Omafaiye is to chair the committee that has the Deputy Speaker, Hassan Abdullahi, Lawi Ahmed, Haruna Idoko Musa and Oluwatoyin Lawal as members.

