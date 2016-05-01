Home | News | General | Group warns Niger Delta youths against being used as destruction instruments

The Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora (CNND) has called on Niger Delta youths not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of destruction by greedy and selfish politicians.

Mr James Erebuoye, President of the group, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to recent wave of hate speeches in the country.

According to him, some politicians are in the habit of using unsuspecting masses to instigate crisis in the country while their children are overseas studying and enjoying.

He added that rather than engaging in ventures that would heat up the polity, youths in the region should focus more on monitoring constituency projects and fund disbursement to and in the region.

He said they should also strive to work towards ensuring the country´s unity while supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to enable it deliver true democracy dividends to the people.

Erebuoye particularly called on youths in the region to shun the call being made by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for the disintegration of the country.

He maintained that the unity and development of the country should be the interest of all well meaning Nigerians, adding that youths in the region should stay clear from IPOB activities and embrace peace.

“We must not give room to Nnamdi and his IPOB group to course panic and destruction to this great region and the country generally.

“The Niger Delta region has suffered several crises in the past and it is time for us to give peace a chance to enable us benefits from the Buhari administration.

“I am very sure that we all know that nothing good comes out of crisis; it is high time we stop participating in illegal rallies out of personal interest,´´ Erebuoye stressed.

He maintained that Niger Delta youths should join hands with the Federal Government and its anti- graft agencies in fighting corruption which he noted had left the country and he region in a very bad shape.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General