Home | News | General | Guber aspirant urges agitators of marginalisation to dialogue

A frontline politician in Anambra, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, has urged agitators of perceived marginalisation to do so within the confines of the law, rather than being confrontational.

Ezeemo, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) in the Nov.18 governorship gave the advice on Wednesday in Umuchu.

It was during his interactive session with the students of Federal Polytechnic Oko, and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

The politician said the advice became necessary to redirect such agitators on the path of patriotism, adding that the unity of Nigeria was sacrosanct and not negotiable.

Ezeemo said that the Igbo people were yet to appoint leaders who would hold their common interest above their selfish interests.

“Our elites have not been sincere to us. We have had several chances at the federal level but we misused them due to selfishness and greed.

“Now that we do not have as much chance again, we are bickering that we are being marginalised. We are the ones marginalising ourselves, by accommodating corrupt leaders among us,” he said.

“The problem we have is deceit. If you cannot stand firmly in whatever you believe in, you are not going anywhere. Character is nurtured and developed, it is not in born.

He advised youths to develop good character reminiscence of great like, Prof.Chinua Achebe, Chike Obi, Prof. Kenneth Dike and Dr F. C. Ogbula, to excel in their intellectual and other endeavours.

The leader of the students’ group, Mr Celestine Okolo, commended Ezeemo for inspiring them and reiterated his group’s resolve to spread his message of a better Anambra to the youth in the state.

“My group and I are tired of the situation of things, but we find hope in a man like you.

‘’We have taken time to study you and compare your personality with that of other aspiring gubernatorial candidates.

“We have seen that you stand above them all.

‘’We will make ourselves available to deliver you as the next governor of Anambra, come Nov. 18,” he said

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General