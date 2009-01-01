Home | News | General | Alleged Sodomy: Anambra community in man-hunt for suspects

By Victoria Ojeme

Enugwu- Ukwu community in Njikuka Local Government area of Anambra State has launched a manhunt for two of its kinsmen, Mr. Ugochukwu Ifemelumma and Mr. Nweze Emmanuel, for allegedly sodomising young boys and engaging in same sex acts in the community.

The Spokesperson of the Community who is also the Youth Leader, Mr. Chibuike Isulu who spoke to Vanguard in Abuja on behalf of the community, claimed that both men were being chased by the community to answer for what he described as ‘atrocious acts’ and for desecrating their land as well as the laws of the country.

Isulu said some elders of the community had been getting complaints from members of the community over the ‘unholy acts’ of the two men and had been investigating the issue over a period of time.

Pointing out one of the accused, he said Ugochukwu hails from the community, while his partner, Emmanuel, hails from Ezza South Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

Isulu alleged that there are also complaints that the two accused persons had been sodomising young boys in the community and that anger against the duo had escalated to an all time high.

When asked if the community planned to mete out jungle justice on both men, Isulu said the community only wants them to come and defend themselves before the people, adding that if they are eventually found guilty, they would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

He told Vanguard that the community’s sanction for such crime was banishment while the families of such individuals would be made to perform some rituals to sanctify the land.

He expressed optimism that in a short while, both men would be fished out wherever they are hiding to answer for their crimes.

“Homosexuality and same sex union are crimes both in the laws of our land and the laws of Nigeria. We have been getting reports that Ugochwukwu and Emmanuel had been practicing these acts in our community for several years.

“We have investigated the claims and we want both men to come and defend themselves. We do not want to kill them; neither do we want to deal with them ourselves. We only want our culture to take its course and for anyone who had gone against our customs and tradition to be made to answer for their actions.”

However, when reached on his phone number provided by the community, Ugochukwu confirmed the development and disclosed that he ran away from the community for fear of his life, as he is aware that some members of the community are seeking to take their lives.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General