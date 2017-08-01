Hot Dance: Curvy Instagram Girl Causes ‘Trouble’ With Her Big Bum (Video)
On a boring day when activities on her page have been limited with a few comments from followers, a full-figured Nigerian lady and model decided to light up the moment with what looks like a masquerade dance.
A beautiful young man self-styled African Duchess shook her massive bum as she rocked a dance track in the comfort of her sitting room.
All roads on social media immediately led to her page as people wanted to enjoy a view of her sensual dance. This attracted alot of flirty comments on her page.
Watch the video below:[embedded content]
