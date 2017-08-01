Home | News | General | Usain Bolt Is Showered With Champagne As He Parties With Friends On 31st Birthday (video)

Usain Bolt turned 31 on Monday and he celebrated by hanging out with friends and his girlfriend in Mykonos.

The Olympic champion uploaded a video to show that he had so much fun on his day. The video showed friends of the athlete spraying him with champagne while he ran off to avoid getting drenched.

He captioned it: “What a time to be alive #BirthdayVibe #blessed ##GiveThanks”

See the video below.

