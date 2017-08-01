Home | News | General | Heads to Roll Over Corrupt Report of SGF & DG of NIA? Osinbajo Speaks After Submitting Report to Buhari

While speaking with state house journalists on Wednesday, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo says the panel which probed suspended secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, ensured that justice will be served.

Recall that TORI News reported that Osinbajo submitted the report to President Muhamamdu Buhari on Wednesday, in the presence of minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, and national security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, at the Aso Rock villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo who spoke with reporters shortly after submitting the report, said it is in the interest of the country that “things are done properly”.

When asked if heads will roll as a result of the probe, he said: “How can I tell you? If you want to know what is in the report, you have to wait,” he said, adding that the president would study details of the recommendations by the committee which was set up by the President.

“Well as you can imagine we are always fair minded and the whole approach is to ensure that justice is done in all cases.

“It is in the interest of the government and also the interest of the nation that things are done properly and that there is due process and that we are not unfair. You can be sure that we will do the right thing,” Osinabjo said.

“It is s fact-finding committee as you know and what our terms of reference were was to find out based on the fact available to us and based on the interviews of witnesses of what transpired in those cases of the report one involving the SGF and the other the DG of NIA.

“We have now concluded that and we submitted a full report with recommendations to the president. We cannot, of course, give you any kind of details because the president has to look at the report, study it and then make his own decisions based on that report.

“This is a document which has just been submitted to the president. He is the one who will read the recommendations and the facts and then make a decision.

“If you want to know what is in the report you have to wait, you really have to wait.”

