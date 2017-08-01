Home | News | General | It Was Incredibly Uncomfortable Debating With Donald Trump – Hillary Clinton Recounts

In an excerpt from Hilary Clinton’s forthcoming memoir, she describes sharing a stage with Donald Trump ‘looming’ behind her and considered telling him “Back up, you creep!” during one of the presidential debates saying “my skin crawled” when he invaded her personal space.

“This is not OK, I thought,” Clinton writes. “It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.”

Clinton continues: “It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching: ‘Well, what would you do?’ Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly: ‘Back up, you creep, get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’”

In another passage from What Happened, which will be published on September 12, Clinton explains that the book is not intended to be a comprehensive account of the 2016 race.

Instead, “I want to pull back the curtain on an experience that was exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling. Writing this wasn’t easy. Every day that I was a candidate for president, I knew that millions of people were counting on me and I couldn’t bear the idea of letting them down. But I did. I couldn’t get the job done. And I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

