Skales Dumped By His Ethiopian Girlfriend On Instagram, Just A Year After He Dumped His Nigerian Bae For Her

In September 2016, Skales shocked his fans when he ended his relationship with his long time Nigerian girlfriend Sasay and quickly switched up to a beautiful Ethiopian lady known as Leyla Konjo.

At that time, friends of Sasay declared war with Skales on Twitter, but that didn’t stop the rapper and singer from unveiling Leyla to his fans on Instagram. In his words: ‘Just to clear the air this the special one am with @leyla_konjo.

But now the tables have turned, as Skales has now been dumped by his Ethiopian girlfriend who was nicknamed ‘Mrs.Skales’ by her followers.

Yesterday, Leyla posted a beautiful photo of herself and captioned it: “Instead of ‘single’ as a marital status, they should put ‘independently owned and operated’. I’m already on the next one,”

When a fan dropped a comment to hype praises by calling her ‘Mrs. Skales’, a title she had adopted, Leyla immediately rebuked the title and demanded that she’s addressed by her name, and has no more time for games.

