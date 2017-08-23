Police Allegedly Shoot Crowd Fighting Over Money Left By Robbers, Kill One
- 2 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
According to online reports, one person has been killed and several others injured as the police allegedly opened fire on people scrambling for money scattered in the streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, by armed robbers on Wednesday.
IB9JA learnt that the robbers had attacked a vehicle occupants were said to have withdrawn a huge sum of money from a bank and were heading to government House Uyo. The state police command has confirmed the incident.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles