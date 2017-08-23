Home | News | General | Police Allegedly Shoot Crowd Fighting Over Money Left By Robbers, Kill One

According to online reports, one person has been killed and several others injured as the police allegedly opened fire on people scrambling for money scattered in the streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, by armed robbers on Wednesday.

IB9JA learnt that the robbers had attacked a vehicle occupants were said to have withdrawn a huge sum of money from a bank and were heading to government House Uyo. The state police command has confirmed the incident.

