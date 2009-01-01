Home | News | General | I won’t commit suicide over Buhari’s return – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, said on Wednesday he would not commit suicide following the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The governor was reacting to claims by the opposition elements that he boasted that he would commit suicide if Buhari returns alive from his medical vacation.

Fayose said the alleged statement came from “miscreants on social media.”

The governor spoke during an interactive session with political office holders at the Government House in Ado Ekiti.

He said his statement that Buhari was on coma prompted “a quick return” from the UK.

Fayose insisted that the President is sick and advised him to go back to his country home in Daura and rest.

He contended that the Office of President needs somebody who is healthy and fit to meet up with the demands of the position.

He warned Buhari’s minders “not to send him to his early grave,” saying the President’s physical appearance after his arrival showed that he can’t withstand the pressure of the presidential office.

Fayose said: “How can I can I commit suicide because of an old man? Such are from miscreants on the social media. Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide, I cannot even commit suicide because of my mother.

“Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it. I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and would never make such statement. I never said I would commit suicide if Buhari returns.”

The governor said he would not honour any invitation to go and greet the President saying “such action would be misinterpreted to be something else. So, it is good for me to wish him well from a distant and be able to tell Nigerians the truth.”

He added: “If not for our efforts Buhari wouldn’t have returned now. Buhari is sick and tired and even his physical appearance betrayed this and he needs to go home and rest.

“Today they have cancelled the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. You cannot hide the truth forever, it will reveal itself someday. You cannot continue to deceive Nigerians.

“Every word that has come out of my mouth, I have no apology for them.

“President Buhari was indeed in coma and one of those who visited him said his recovery is a miracle and that showed that he was indeed very sick.

“Let Buhari go back to Daura and rest. Don’t send him to early grave. Buhari is not old enough to be my father, my mother is older than Buhari. He cannot be my father, he can only be my uncle. I am close to 60. I stand by all I have said about the President. We are glad he is back, but don’t overflog him.

“I am not a sycophant and I stand to speak for Nigeria. Somebody must be able to speak on behalf of the poor masses. This was how they deceived us during the time of Yar’Adua.

“I am not a hypocrite and I will never be one. This country deserves a very healthy person. Office of the President is not for a sick man.

The President is tired and should be allowed to resign and go and rest. “

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General