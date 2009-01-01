Home | News | General | No law says FEC meeting must hold every week - Presidency defends Buhari’s decision to cancel weekly meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to cancel the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting scheduled for Wednesday August 23, has been defended by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday night, Adesina stated that there is no law which stipulates that the Council must meet every week.

He stated: “There is no law that says the Federal Executive Council meeting should hold every week.

“There is no law that says it must be weekly.

“Under a past administration, it used to hold once every two weeks. So, there is no law that says it should hold every Wednesday.

“It depends on what you have on the agenda to discuss.

“The President is the Chairman of that meeting. So, he has the discretion to hold or not to hold (the meeting).”

Dismissing concerns that the cancelation of the meeting meant that Buhari was not yet fit enough to carry out his official duties, Adesina stressed that the President was indeed strong enough, and that it was only a short distance between his home office and the official presidential office.

In his words: “The fact that FEC does not hold in one week does not mean anything significant because the President has the discretion to hold or not to hold FEC meetings.”

The presidential aide stated that the cancellation of today’s meeting does not mean that the Council would cease to meet weekly henceforth.

However, he disclosed that in the first instance, the meeting had not held every week previously.

He said: "It did not hold every week; when this administration began, it did not hold every week.

"And right from then, it had been understood that the FEC would hold as often as there are things to discuss.”

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council was cancelled on Wednesday August 23.

The meeting would have been the first to be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari since his return from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 19.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of Nigerians reacting to news that Buhari may return to the UK for further treatment

