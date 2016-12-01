Home | News | General | EID-EL-KABIR: 70 trailer-load of lake rice arrive Lagos

Lagos—In an effort to ensure even distribution across all the sale centres, the Lagos State Government yesterday, said that at least 70 trailer load of the Lake Rice have arrived the State ahead of the commencement of the sale today.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Toyin Suarau, who spoke to newsmen, said that government has made adequate arrangement to ensure that Lagosians willing to purchase Lake Rice can do so without much hassles.

According to him, the Rice would be on sale across the 20 local councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas, saying that the decision was to ensure that residents can get it without travelling far distance.

He said the rice would also be available at LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, while the prices still remain the same as N12, 000 for 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg.

Suarau who affirmed that the sale of the rice would commence today, said the state’s Agricultural Development Authority Complex in Oko-Oba, Agege would flag off the sales while other Local Governments centres would follow suit.

