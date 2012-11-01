Gunmen abduct ex-Minister, demand N50m ransom

By David Odama
Gunmen numbering 10 have abducted former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr. Hussaini Akwanga, in Nasarawa State.
Akwanga, as gathered, was abducted on Tuesday evening in his farm at Kurmin Tagwaye community, along Wamba Road in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.
At press time, it was gathered that the kidnappers had demanded N50 million ransom for the release of the former minister, who served during former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.
Members of his family expressed fear over his safety, considering his age and health condition.
The state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, who visited the victim’s family house yesterday, assured that the Command will do every thing to ensure his release.
