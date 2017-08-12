Home | News | General | See full List of 2017 Nigerian Navy recruitment

The Nigerian navy on Tuesday released the list of successful candidates in the aptitude test that was held nationwide on August 12, 2017.

In a statement Suleman Dahun, the e spokesperson of the Navy, said that “successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos for the final selection interview which is scheduled to hold from Friday 25 August 2017 to Saturday 14 September 2017.”

Mr. Dahun, a captain, said that the candidates are to come along with the original copies of their credentials, sporting kits and writing materials for the exercise.

Nigerian navy asked candidates to check online at www.joinnigerianavy.com for scheduled dates for the final interview for each of the states in the country.

SEE DOWNLOAD HERE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General