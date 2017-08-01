Home | News | General | Omatsuli declares intention to vie for Warri South LGA chairmanship seat

Hon Griftson Timeyin Omatsuli, has declared his intention to vie for the chairmanship seat of Warri South Local Government Area in the forthcoming Delta State Local Government election.

At the official declaration at the Obodo-Ubeji Ward 1 general meeting held at Otsoron Pry School field, Egbokodo Town, Warri, last Saturday, Omatsuli sued for peace, unity and love amongst members of the party, noting that power belongs to God.

He said his aspiration is based on rebuilding Warri South through reforms in education, environment, agriculture, security, health, infrastructure, employment and micro-credit schemes to improve the business and lives of market women, men and youths in the council area.

In a chat with Vanguard, one of the leaders in the council, Hon Victor Agbateyiniro, stated that: ”Hon Omatsuli is an household name, a mobilizer, a grassroot politician, who understands the yearnings of the people and trusting that he will bring the desired aspirations of the people, I thus appeal to the people to support the candidacy of Hon Omatsuli.”

According to Agbateyiniro, Omatsuli has an NGO/Foundation, which has contributed a lot to the empowerment of youths, job creation, security, education and assisting the needy. This, he said will make way for him.

