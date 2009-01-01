32 Kings Recommendation: Ajimobi Adamant As Ibadan Youths Back Olubadan’s Rejection
This is as thousands of youths who are indigenes of the city have aligned with the Olubadan on his stance against the Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s move.
The youths led by their President, Ojekunle Wasiu and General Secretary, Mr Kamaldeen said if the proposal succeeds, it would rupture the orderly, peaceful and self-reforming traditional system which has endeared the city to other states in the South West and beyond.
Government’s stand was disclosed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.
Olubadan, through his Director, Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko, had said on Tuesday that; “Both the young and old in Ibadan know that the Ibadan chieftaincy system is not a creation of the government. It is a creation of Ibadan people. No king, no governor, no elite, no High Chief has the right to tamper with the system without recourse to our people.’’
But, responding to the monarch’s comments, the state government said the monarch was wrong noting, ”I will say emphatically that it is no. If you go through the chiefs law, if you go through the declaration that we are using for Olubadan Chieftaincy Matters, it was put together in 1957, it eventually became a certified declaration in 1959, and it has been there running.
“On what this present administration is trying to do, let us face it, what is the meaning of High Chief? A chief is a chief. It’s because you are trying to qualify it and make it better for people, recognising their status. That was why the High Chief comes into it, otherwise, a chief is a chief.”
“The government is now saying we have used High Chief for so, so and so, and High Chief has become obsolete. Then, can you have it as Oba? So, what is stopping ‘His Royal Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan?’ What is wrong in that?
