How I was raped in my farm in Ondo State – 72 years old woman
Narrating her experience in the hands of her attackers, the septuagenarian said she was working on her farm on the fateful day when the two Fulani herdsmen took turn to rape her.
She said: ‘I was working on the farm when the two men invaded my farm and before I could question them on their mission in my farm, they gagged me and tore my clothes before they raped me one after the other.
The coordinator of the OSYC, Oluwatuyi Adekanmbi, said herdsmen had not only raped women and destroyed farms in the state; they had also resorted to killing, terrorising and kidnapping farmers in their farmlands.
He said: “One of our farmers, Orimisan Omowole, was murdered in his farm in Odigbo LGA of the state. After killing him, they took out his heart and placed it on his chest.
