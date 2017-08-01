Home | News | General | BREAKING: Pro-Buhari agitators shut down Kano
Shehu Sani ‘mocks’ presidency rodents’ story: Rats in Aso Rock eats corned beef, Yoghourt
Actress Eucharia Anunobi reacts to news of son’s death

BREAKING: Pro-Buhari agitators shut down Kano



  • 2 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Pro-Buhari agitators in Kano State are currently gathering for a massive rally in show of solidarity for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The people, who had gathered from all parts of the state in the centre of the city, are marching to the Governor’s Office where Governor Ganduje is expected to address them.

Details later…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Pro-Buhari agitators shut down Kano
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 246