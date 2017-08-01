Actress Eucharia Anunobi reacts to news of son’s death
Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has confirmed the news of the death of her only child, Raymond.
The news of the death of the 15-year-old boy broke earlier on Tuesday.
Raymond, who happened to be her only child died from Sickle Cell Anaemia, a sickness he was reportedly born with.
Speaking with reporters on the child’s death, the actress said, “My son has gone to our place of origin to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullness of time.
“God knows best.
“Thank you, I appreciate it.”
