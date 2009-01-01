Home | News | General | BREAKING: More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs anti-corruption agreement, tax admin, others
68 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno – Army
Man arrested after a lady he planned to use for ritual escaped (photos)

BREAKING: More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs anti-corruption agreement, tax admin, others



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.


Buhari, who is working from home, after his return from London, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle.
The President stated that it was an important step, in line with the delivery of Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.
Buhari also disclosed that he had directed all, “relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these agreements.”

“I’ve just signed Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: More trouble for corrupt Nigerians as Buhari signs anti-corruption agreement, tax admin, others
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247