Home | News | General | Man arrested after a lady he planned to use for ritual escaped (photos)
68 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno – Army
BREAKING: Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United

Man arrested after a lady he planned to use for ritual escaped (photos)



  • 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
 
An unidentified man has been arrested in Umuonyeashi, Nsokpo Ogbaku in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo state after a lady he captured and planned to use for rituals escaped.
 According to the story online, the man stabbed the lady several times before she was able to escape to a nearby house where she got help. Youths of the community mobilized themselves and searched for the man inside the bush where he was hiding. After several hours, they caught him and handed him over to the police. 
See more photos below...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Man arrested after a lady he planned to use for ritual escaped (photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 283