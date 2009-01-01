Man arrested after a lady he planned to use for ritual escaped (photos)
An unidentified man has been arrested in Umuonyeashi, Nsokpo Ogbaku in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo state after a lady he captured and planned to use for rituals escaped.
According to the story online, the man stabbed the lady several times before she was able to escape to a nearby house where she got help. Youths of the community mobilized themselves and searched for the man inside the bush where he was hiding. After several hours, they caught him and handed him over to the police.
