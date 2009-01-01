Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United
Man arrested after a lady he planned to use for ritual escaped (photos)
BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Sen. Sekibo

BREAKING: Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United



  • 51 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star’s spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.

Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United’s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.

But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.

“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay,” Ibrahimovic told United’s website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 283