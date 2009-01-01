BREAKING: Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United
Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United’s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.
But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.
“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay,” Ibrahimovic told United’s website.
