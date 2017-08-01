Home | News | General | VIDEO: What Gowon said about Nigeria’s unity, Igbos, Ojukwu

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, had said after the Civil War that Nigeria never took Igbos as enemies.

He said it was Ojukwu that made Igbos believe they were not wanted in Nigeria and abandoned them to suffer during the war.

In the video recently uploaded on social media, Gowon also gave reasons why he stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans after the war.

He also said that Igbos would be treated as equal citizens in Nigeria depending on their willingness and performance.

The agitation and demand by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other Igbo groups for secession from Nigeria have since continued to generate tension in the country.

But while speaking on the fight to maintain Nigeria’s unity, Gowon had given reasons why Nigeria must remain united.

Video here:

