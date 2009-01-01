Home | News | General | Nigerian Military suffers heavy losses as Boko Haram ambush Nigerian troops

- Boko Haram has continued with its campaign of terror in Borno state

- This is despite efforts by the Nigerian Military to nip the insurgency in the region in the bud

- More deaths are recorded on a daily basis in the region

A report by Sahara Reporters indicates that an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists in Meleri, a village in Konduga local government area of Borno state, has resulted in scores of fatalities.

According to the report, victims of the bloody ambush included soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11 am on Wednesday, August 23.

The presence of the Nigerian troops in the region has not deterred the terrorists. Photo credit: UK Telegraph

A security source quoted in the report stated that the troops were attacked while undertaking a trip from Konduga town, the local government headquarters, to Kawuri, a few kilometers from Meleri.

"We lost soldiers and four CTJF members. The troops were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Konduga yesterday, leaving many wounded on both sides. As our troops approached the desolate village, the terrorists opened fire on the convoys," said the source.

The Nigerian Army is yet to make a statement on the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, an explosive device suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram members killed two people and injured three others along Damaturu - Biu road, Yobe state.

The incident happened about 4:45pm on Sunday, August 20, close to Azare village.

A local vigilante who gave his name as Modu, said the victims were cattle traders travelling to Gombe state from Buni Yadi town where they attended a weekly Sunday market.

