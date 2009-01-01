Home | News | General | Shehu Sani makes Facebook post mocking rat infestation announcement

- The announcement that President Buhari will be working from home due to a rat infestation has led to controversy

- Senator Shehu Sani has criticized the explanation by the presidency saying it was quite disgraceful

- The senator made a Facebook post, making fun of the whole debacle

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has mocked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t work from his office due to destruction caused by rodents.

Reacting to the claim, the Senator mockingly said rodents in the Presidential Villa cannot be compared with those that can be found in Nyanya, a densely populated area in Abuja.

In a post on his Facebook page, the lawmaker said rodents in the Presidential Villa eats “corned beef, crumbs of croissants, splash of yogurt.”

He said: “Rodents of the Villa, Thee art blessed unlike Rodents of Nyanya.

“Rodents of the Villa, Thee art privileged unlike Rodents of Ajegunle.

“When Thee art in AC, They art in heat.

“When thee eat crumbs of croissants, They eat crumbs of cassava.

“When thee eat splash of Yoghourt’ They eat splash of Akamu.

“When thee eat pieces of Corned Beef, They eat pieces of kpomo.”

Ealier, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had disclosed that the president would work from home because his office was undergoing renovation due to destruction by rodents.

According to a NAIJ.com post, even the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) mocked Nigeria in their publication of Tuesday, August 22, over claims that the president was chased out from office by rats.

