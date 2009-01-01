Home | News | General | Presidency says Twitter account threatening free speech in Nigeria is fake

- The presidency has assured Nigerians that it is not against free speech

- They also disowned an account which has been disguising as an official mouth-piece of the Nigerian Military

- Many Nigerians had believed the account was from the military

The presidency has assured Nigerians that it is not against free speech as against the rumours circulating on social media.

To confirm its seriousness, the presidency also disowned a Twitter account posing as a mouth-piece of the Nigerian Military.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Twitter handle @DefenseMonitor which was opened recently had been taken seriously by many Nigerians before the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari's media aides.

President Buhari decried the abuse of social media by some Nigerians during his recent presidential speech. Photo credit: Aso Rock

There are also plans to report the handle to the management of Twitter to prevent misinformation by the handle to Nigerians.

The Nigerian military began monitoring social media, to identify peddlers of fake news, anti-government and anti-security activities in the country recently.

The new development was announced 2 days after the live broadcast delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari and was disclosed by Major-General John Enenche, Director of Defence Information.

Acknowledging the challenges associated with social media globally, Enenche stated that: “It is a double-edged sword and we are also having a bit of it."

READ ALSO: Former presidential spokesman criticises Buhari's address to the nation

Watch Nigerians react to the creation of Biafra Secret Service by IPOB on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General