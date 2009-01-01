Home | News | General | Prominent APC senator reacts to military monitoring of social media for hate speech, says Nigeria is now in a ‘big-brother state’

- Shehu Sani has reacted to the latest development that the Nigerian military is now monitoring the social media space to tackle peddlers of hate speech/fake news, and anti-government activities in the country

- The outspoken ruling party Senator declared that the development was akin to being in a ‘big brother’ state

- The Senator inferred that it was wrong for security agencies to be monitoring the social media space, and some of his followers agreed with him

The lawmaker representing the Kaduna Central constituency in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the monitoring of social media by the military for hate speech, fake news and anti-government activity.

In a post on his Facebook page, Senator Sani likened the new development to a "big brother state".

He wrote:

Following Sani’s post, some of his followers responded thus:

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigerian military stated that it had begun monitoring social media, to identify peddlers of fake news, anti-government and anti-security activities in the country.

The new development comes after the live broadcast delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari and was disclosed by Major-General John Enenche, Director of Defence Information.

