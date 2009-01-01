Home | News | General | BREAKING: Taraba stands still as Yemi Osinbajo arrives for state visit, huge crowd mobs VP at airport (See Photos)

- Yemi Osinbajo arrived at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, Taraba state on Thursday, August 24, for a one-day state visit

-He was received with pomp and pageantry by Taraba state residents as he touched down in the state

- The vice president is expected to hold meetings and commission projects during the visit

- He was accompanied by prominent Taraba state indigene and minister of women affairs, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has just arrived the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, Taraba state on a one-day state visit.

The development was made public by journalist, Sumner Shagari Sambo, via his twitter handle, @Sumner_Sambo.

He tweeted thus: “VP Yemi Osinbajo, @ProfOsinbajo arrives Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, Taraba State on a one-day state visit.”

The following pictures were also attached:

Crowds gather on the tarmac as the Vice President's plane touches down at the airport in Taraba (Photo credit: Twitter: @Sumner_Sambo)

Yemi Osinbajo mobbed by the huge crowd as he arrived Taraba (Photo credit: Twitter: @Sumner_Sambo)

Service chiefs pictured waiting to receive the vice president (Photo credit: Twitter: @Emmanue53590540)

In an earlier tweet by the vice president’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, he disclosed that Osinbajo is expected to hold meetings and commission projects during the visit.

Osinbajo is accompanied on the visit by Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, the minister of women affairs and a prominent Taraba state indigene.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari received a briefing from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the state house in Abuja on Monday, August 21.

Buhari handed over to Osinbajo before he departed for medical vacation to the United Kingdom on May 7.

Osinbajo served as acting president while Buhari was recuperating in the UK.

