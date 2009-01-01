Home | News | General | Nigerian couple fights UK government over ‘forceful adoption’ of their 6-year-old son

Nigerian parents have cried out over what they called the 'illegal and forceful adoption' of their six-year-old son, Monisola Muiz Bakre, by the UK government.

Mr and Mrs Ayokuleyin Bakre, have accused the British government of forcefully adopting their six-year-old son, Monisola Muiz Bakre, who visited the UK for the first time in 2012.

According to reports, Monisola was taken into the custody of the British government in 2013 following a decision from the London Borough of Bexley, after an injury he sustained in his aunt's house when he was a year old, was discovered. His mother Folashade, was accused by the police of causing him 'non-accidental injury' to the head.

After an examination was carried out at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, it was decided that Monisola was 'at the risk of significant harm'. As a result of this, his parents have not had 'unrestricted access' to him in the last five years.

Mr and Mrs Bakre wants the British government to release their son to them. Photo: The Nation

In 2015, a London family court ordered that the applicant “is authorised to place the child for adoption with any prospective adopters who may be chosen by the authority”.

Countering the decision, Monisola's father said his son was born in Nigeria and does not even have dual citizenship, stating that the British government do not have any legal or moral rights to take full custody of Monisola.

Bakre sent a petition captioned 'Illegal attempt to consider Monisola Muiz Bakre for adoption by the Government of United Kingdom', to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja. He also said he had been denied visa after several attempts and as a result, hasn't seen his son in the last 5 years.

He also said that while he's allowed to talk to his son for 20 minutes, his wife who is in the UK because her passport was seized, is only allowed to see him for about 2 hours in every 90 days.

Bakre says he wants the British government to allow his son and wife come back, because he has a responsibility of bringing his son up in the ways of Islam and the Yoruba culture. He said:

“We want the UK government to know that Monisola’s parents are Nigerians of Islam faith. We prefer our child be brought up with morals in line with our culture and religion. If the child remains in the UK custody, we cannot guarantee our obligation would be performed on the child.

We seek the assistance of the Federal Government of Nigeria to confront these illegal actions taken by the British government against our wishes. It is ridiculous to attempt to steal a match on the parents, having kept our child for years in their custody. Now, the UK authorities are seeking to put him up for adoption by unknown person. We reject this immoral decision. We want our son back.”

