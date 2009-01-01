Home | News | General | No law says Buhari should hold FEC meeting every week - Femi Adeshina (video)

- Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity reacted to Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that was not held on Wednesday, August 23

- Adesina said there is no law that says FEC meeting should hold every Wednesday

- Adesina also said it used to hold once every two weeks under a past administration

Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has declared that there is no Nigerian law that requires the federal executive council (FEC) meeting should hold every week.

Adesina made this known at defence of the president’s cancellation of the weekly meeting which holds in Abuja.

Presidential aide who made this known during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, August 23, said Buhari’s decision should not be a cause for concern.

He said: ''There is no law that says the federal executive council meeting should hold every week. There is no law that says it must be weekly. Under a past administration, it used to hold once every two weeks.

''So, there is no law that says it should hold every Wednesday. It depends on what you have on the agenda to discuss.

''The president is the chairman of that meeting. So, he has the discretion to hold or not to hold (the meeting).

''The fact that FEC did not hold in one week does not mean anything significant because the president has the discretion to hold or not to hold FEC (meetings).

''That is not correct. It did not hold every week; when this administration began, it did not hold every week.

''And right from then, it had been understood that the FEC would hold as often as there are things to discuss''.

Adesina also condemned rumours that the president had not recovered, saying though Buhari is working from his residence, the president is strong enough to perform his duties.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the weekly meeting of the FEC would not hold on Wednesday, August 23.

The meeting would have been the first to be presided over by President Buhari since his return from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 19.

