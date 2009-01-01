Russian ambassador to Sudan dies in swimming pool
Russia’s ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead in the swimming pool at his home in Khartoum, the Sudanese police said.
Police spokesperson said the ambassador, who was known to have suffered from high blood pressure, is believed to have died of natural causes.
Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement, hailing Shirinskiy’s diplomatic efforts.
