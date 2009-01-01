Home | News | General | Russian ambassador to Sudan dies in swimming pool
Muslims rally in Spain against terrorism after attacks
India approves privacy as fundamental right

Russian ambassador to Sudan dies in swimming pool



  • 4 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Russia’s ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead in the swimming pool at his home in Khartoum, the Sudanese police said.

Police spokesperson said the ambassador, who was known to have suffered from high blood pressure, is believed to have died of natural causes.

Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement, hailing Shirinskiy’s diplomatic efforts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Russian ambassador to Sudan dies in swimming pool
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 283