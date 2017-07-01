Home | News | General | Video: Ojukwu ran away; why I stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans – Gowon
Breaking: Buhari’s supporters storm Sani Abacha Stadium in solidarity march, prayers
…there is nothing you can do about Buhari’s presidency – Almakura

Video: Ojukwu ran away; why I stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans – Gowon



  • 5 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Shortly after the Biafran civil war, Ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, said right from beginning, Nigeria never took Igbos as enemies as Ojukwu had made them to believe and that Igbos would be treated as equal citizens in Nigeria.

This is even as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have continued to demand secession from Nigeria to form Biafra country.

But while speaking on the fight to maintain Nigeria’s unity, Gowon had given reasons why Nigeria must remain united. He had also given reasons why he stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans after the war.

He also said that Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu abandoned the Igbos to suffer during the war.

What do you say? Type your comments below:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Video: Ojukwu ran away; why I stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans – Gowon
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 281