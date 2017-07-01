Home | News | General | Video: Ojukwu ran away; why I stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans – Gowon

Shortly after the Biafran civil war, Ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, said right from beginning, Nigeria never took Igbos as enemies as Ojukwu had made them to believe and that Igbos would be treated as equal citizens in Nigeria.

This is even as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and their leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have continued to demand secession from Nigeria to form Biafra country.

But while speaking on the fight to maintain Nigeria’s unity, Gowon had given reasons why Nigeria must remain united. He had also given reasons why he stopped foreign relief supplies to Biafrans after the war.

He also said that Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu abandoned the Igbos to suffer during the war.

