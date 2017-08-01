Home | News | General | …there is nothing you can do about Buhari’s presidency – Almakura

By David Odama

LAFIA – THE Nasarawa state Governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura said yesterday that Nigerians have nothing to do about the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari as he has come to stay adding that it is the best thing to have happen to the nation even as he described the president as the most patriotic Nigerian for standing firm and insisting on the indivisibility of

Nigeria despite several agitations by various groups across the country.

Al-makura who stated this in lafia during an interactive session with newsmen maintained that the President’s stand on the state of the nation was timely, highly matured and the best decision for Nigeria inspite of religion, tribal and political differences that abound in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and NSA Major General Babagana Monguno after the presentation of probe panel report on the Suspended SGF and DG NIA at the State House in Abuja

“I want to commend the president for the highly matured and fundamental speech. Nothing could be better than that for the country. People are talking about some superficial things but if you study deeply at the speech of the president, it has stated that we have no where than this country.

“If you like it or not, there is nothing you can do about the Buhari’s presidency, It has happened and we have agreed to come together to be an indivisible one united country. From 1914, when North and South were amalgamated, we became one country,” He said.

“Mr President is one Nigeria I know he is the most patriotic and his concern is not just about the rich and mighty but also the vulnerable, the people deprived, the people that cannot fend for themselves, people who have no means to protect their future,” He said.

The governor who advised that instead of questioning the unity of the country, Nigerians should rather use their energies and intellects in ensuring the sustenance and growth of the country for benefit of all Nigerians and the future of the generations unborn.

“The question we should be asking ourselves is that after staying together for more than 100 years, isn’t it too late in the day for anybody to start thinking of anything otherwise. Rather, we should use those ideas for the sustenance of this country,” He said.

According to Almakura, ” Mr president has decided to make statement that every patriotic Nigerian should consider him as a true Nigerian who wants a better Nigeria. He speech should be taken seriously and see what we can do to ensure that our difference becomes our strength.” He said

