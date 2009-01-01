Home | News | General | Ben Nwabueze reveals what Nnamdi Kanu said will end IPOB’s agitation
Kogi Assembly bars journalists from covering proceedings again
Self-acclaimed King of Snapchat goes premium, ask people to pay N10,000 to view his snaps

Ben Nwabueze reveals what Nnamdi Kanu said will end IPOB’s agitation



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Eminent lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze has said that the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has mandated him to declare to Nigerians that he is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if there is progress made in restructuring Nigeria.

Nwabueze said this on Thursday during a press conference by Southern Leaders of Thought at Chief Rotimi Williams Chambers, Ilupeju Lagos.
Nwabueze who is the leader of the group, warned that “President Buhari will be looking for trouble if he tries to usurp the constitutional powers of the people to ask for a better Nigeria through a change in structure.
“The power to restructure belongs to the people, not the National Assembly, and the government must not toy with this for the peace of the nation.

“Kanu has mandated me to declare to Nigeria that he is ready to call off the struggle for Biafra if progress is made in restructuring Nigeria.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Ben Nwabueze reveals what Nnamdi Kanu said will end IPOB’s agitation
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 221