Self-acclaimed King of Snapchat goes premium, ask people to pay N10,000 to view his snaps

About two years ago, the mention of the name Bobrisky would have been met with nothing more than a blank stare, as he was still just Idris Okuneye, a regular kid from the block.

Fast forward to 2017 and this 25-year-old University of Lagos graduate that can still barely compose a complete and correct sentence is the king of social media, a status he achieved with almost no help at all.

Bobrisky has in a short time, become one of the most talked-about characters on social media and everyone just loves to hate him. Google's Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said Bobrisky was most searched individual from October 26 to November 2016.





The Nigerian internet celebrity and entrepreneur became popular with the use of Snapchat, a social media application, when he is not twerking on Snapchat; he is marketing his skin-bleaching cream or talking about his faceless ‘bae’.

Each Snap of his gets thousands of viewers, a feat very few celebrities in the country can boast of, Instagram posts that have anything to do with his name get loads of views and comments, same as Twitter and every other social media platform.

There’s no single post the African male Barbie makes without receiving a load of hate comments.

Though Bobrisky who claims he is prettier than 70% of Nigerian women is undaunted and always at war with each and every one of them.

The Nigerian cross- dresser is having a tough time keeping off people who detest his way of life from his social media page. As most times, unfiltered pictures of him keep flooding the internet, although he always insists that those unfiltered pictures of him are edited by "haterrs"

Few months ago, after unfiltered pictures of Nigerian male Barbie and self acclaimed “queen of Snapchat”, Bobrisky went viral, she made the decision to go premium on the app. He announced that he will start charging his followers N10,000 monthly to view his snaps from August 15, 2017.

Bobrisky says he’s charging that amount because he has a few people in his employ that he has to pay. According to him, “Guys be ready my snapchat is going on premium account by august 15th. I’m the queen of snapchat in Nigeria 670,000 views. If you wanna enjoy my snap 24hrs u need to pay 10k monthly.

“I wanna upgrade my snap, I will show you guys life nakedness of Bobrisky in the bathroom .daily makeup,videos , dancing etc be prepared,have tried a year mow have been giving you all free show. Thanks

” you guys know that my snapchat is the best.Always lit no dulling . Always entertai ing you all. Maybe if i go on premium there will be less hatrr on . Y snap.

“The only reason why i am charging auch money is because i am employing some people to work for me so you guys can always see my fill out fit whenever i go out . See people meet etc”

It seems the bleaching cream expert who claimed that he makes $800 dollars daily from sales of his cream is not joking as he has started charging his fans money to view his premium snapchat page.

The accountancy graduate from University of Lagos as part of the activities lined up to celebrate his 25th birthday on Tuesday, August 22 2017 went premium. He took to his old page to share screenshots of people crediting his account this morning with cash for access into his private snapchat page.

He claims that over 300 people have in 8 hours made payment to his new premium account and he careless if he has only 1k view out of his usual 650k views.

As at the time of writing this, Self acclaimed king of Snapchat, Bobrisky has deleted his old account.

The Nigerian cross dresser has not only decided to make money from his snap app but also signed his first endorsement deal as a hair ambassador.

He also made his debut into Nollywood, as he was photographed on set of a yoruba movie alongside Toyin Afolayan aka Lola Idije and Tayo Sobola.

Whether we like it or not, Bobrisky is a name we will be seeing for a very long to come so we might as well get used to it. It does not matter whether you love or hate him. He will continue to live his life the way he wants to regardless of the circumstances. He managed to monetise his infamy, which is why he will prosper even if the majority of people hate his guts.

We applaud his entrepreneurial skills and hope that he continues to do his thing to entertain the masses.

