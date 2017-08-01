Home | News | General | VIDEO: Asari Dokubo speaks on ‘United States of Biafra’ government, constitution
VIDEO: Asari Dokubo speaks on ‘United States of Biafra’ government, constitution



The leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), Chief Asari Dokubo, has said Biafra will be known as United States of Biafra.

In a 13-minute clip currently trending on social media, he also revealed that he has been involved in drafting the Biafran constitution.
Dokubo stated that the ‘confederating units’ of Biafra may be decided by referendum.
According to him, revenue will be divided 70% to the confederating units and 30% to the central Government.

He noted that the Biafra government will be in charge of defence, foreign affairs, judiciary and other national issues.
[embedded content]

