Makarfi, Gana, Akinjide other PDP stalwarts meet Ladoja in Ibadan

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi was Thursday in a reconciliatory meeting with former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja in Ibadan.

Makarfi who arrived the Ondo residence of Ladoja along with top stalwarts of the party around 12.57 pm was billed to formally and finally woo Ladoja and other political stalwarts in the state.

Ladoja is the National Leader of Accord party.

Others who were at the meeting , were Chief Jerry Gana, Elder Wole Oyelese, Hon. Mulikat Adeola Akande, Chief Jumoke Akinjide, Hon. Muraina Ajibola and other top chieftains of the party.

Those who welcome Makarfi included Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Dr. Nureni Adisa, Dr. Nureni Adeniran and members of the State House of Assembly on the platform of the Accord party.

Details later…

