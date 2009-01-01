"Nnamdi Kanu fighting good cause wrongly"

The governorship candidate of the Progressives Peoples Alliance in the November 18 election in Anambra State, Mr. Godwin Ezeem, has said the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is fighting a good cause wrongly.

He also condemned Kanu’s advice to the people of the state to boycott of the election, describing the call as not only anti-Igbo but anti-progressive, adding that the peace of the country must be protected at all costs.

Ezeemo stated this at his Umuchu country home in Aguata Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, during an interactive session with students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli.

The PPA candidate noted that Kanu’s agitation for the protection of the interest of the Igbo people would have been apt if “hehad conducted himself in a lawful manner.”

Ezeemo said, “His pronouncement that election will not hold in Anambra on November 18 is not apt and does not show that he actually yearns for the good and development of the region.”

The aspirant said the people of the region should first look inward to identify what really were their problems so as to come out with one voice as a people in pressing their demands.

He said the bane of the Igbo was lack of altruistic leaders, insisting that most leaders from the area are selfish.

He said, “Our elite have not been sincere with us. We have had several chances at the federal level, but we misused them due to selfishness and greed.

“Now that we do not have as much chances again, we are bickering that we are being marginalised. We are the ones marginalising ourselves by accommodating corrupt leaders among us.”

The leader of the group, Mr. Celestine Okolo, in his speech appreciated Ezeemo for inspiring youths.