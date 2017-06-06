Home | News | General | Breaking: Arewa youth coalition finally withdraws quit notice to Igbos
Sultan of Sokoto: What Buhari should do to those behind hate speeches
BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashes in Kaduna

Breaking: Arewa youth coalition finally withdraws quit notice to Igbos



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYG) has withdrawn the “quit notice” issued Nigerians of the Igbo extraction to leave the 19 Northern states by October 1.

The CNYG’s decision according to TVC, to withdraw the quit notice followed series of meeting with numerous stakeholders, reports say.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Arewa youths had been engaged in series of meetings with eminent stakeholders in the country in frantic moves to prevail on them to rescind their decision.

The coalition had said the quit notice, issued on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Kaduna, was in response to the breakaway agitation by Igbos under the auspices of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

Although the Kaduna State government swiftly reacted to the controversial decision of the Arewa Youths by ordering the arrest of their leaders who made the pronouncement, the order was never effected by the Kaduna State Police Command.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Breaking: Arewa youth coalition finally withdraws quit notice to Igbos
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 251